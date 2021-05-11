Capital One Financial Corporati – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.9% Upside

Capital One Financial Corporati found using ticker (COF) have now 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 178 and 138.9 calculating the mean target price we have 160.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 157.71 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 1.9%. The 50 day MA is 136.41 and the 200 day moving average is 111.21. The company has a market cap of $71,055m. Find out more information at: http://www.capitalone.com

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafÃ©s, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.