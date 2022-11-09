Capital Ltd 50.5% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Capital Ltd with ticker (LON:CAPD) now has a potential upside of 50.5% according to Berenberg Bank.







Berenberg Bank set a target price of 178 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Capital Ltd share price of 88 GBX at opening today (09/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 50.5%. Trading has ranged between 1 (52 week low) and 89 (52 week high) with an average of 280,610 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £163,673,301.



Capital Limited is a Mauritius-based mining services company. The Company provides a complete range of drilling, mining, maintenance and geochemical laboratory solutions to customers within the minerals industry, focusing on the African markets. The Company has two businesses, Capital Drilling and Capital Mining. Its Capital Drilling business provides a complete range of drilling solutions for projects across the mining cycle from exploration to production. Its drilling services include air core, blast hole, delineation, dewatering, directional, deep hole directional, exploration, grade control, pre-splits, reverse circulation and underground drilling. Its Capital Mining business provides a fully flexible and complete load and haul and mining service for mine owners. Its mining services include load and haul, maintenance services, equipment operational hire and fully integrated mining contracts tailored to the mine owners specific circumstances.







