Capital & Counties Properties PLC 7.5% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CAPC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ this morning by analysts at Barclays Capital. Capital & Counties Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set a target price of 160 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -7.5% from today’s opening price of 173 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.5 points and decreased 90.6 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 275 GBX while the 52 week low is 131.3 GBX.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 199.75 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 228.54. There are currently 926,671,852 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,869,424. Market capitalisation for LON:CAPC is £1,373,214,375 GBP.

