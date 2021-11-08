Twitter
Capital & Counties Properties PLC 4.9% potential upside indicated by Morgan Stanley

DirectorsTalk Interviews

Capital & Counties Properties PLC with ticker (LON:CAPC) now has a potential upside of 4.9% according to Morgan Stanley.



Morgan Stanley set a target price of 185 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Capital & Counties Properties PLC share price of 176 GBX at opening today (08/11/2021) indicates a potential upside of 4.9%. Trading has ranged between 100 (52 week low) and 188 (52 week high) with an average of 1,726,145 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,491,429,569.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC is a United Kingdom-based property investment company. The Company’s principal activity is the development and management of property in central London. Its asset Covent Garden estate comprises of approximately 1.1 million square feet of lettable space. The Covent Garden estate is a retail and dining destination. It also owns the Lillie Square estate, which is a residential development located in West London. The Company’s property portfolios comprise of investment property including retail, food and beverage, commercial and residential, as well as development property located in central London.



