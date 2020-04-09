Capital & Counties Properties PLC 20.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CAPC) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘BUY’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. Capital & Counties Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 211 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 20.4% from the opening price of 175.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 15.7 points and decreased 83.7 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 275 GBX while the 52 week low is 131.3 GBX.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 204.15 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 228.89. There are currently 848,239,163 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,679,324. Market capitalisation for LON:CAPC is £1,522,589,297 GBP.

