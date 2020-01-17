Capital & Counties Properties PLC 14.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by Jefferies International

Capital & Counties Properties PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CAPC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERPERFORM’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. Capital & Counties Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 225 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -14.1% from today’s opening price of 262 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 10.2 points and decreased 0 points respectively. The 52 week high for the stock is 275 GBX while the year low share price is currently 181.4 GBX.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 257.90 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 234.03. There are currently 854,299,163 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,660,219. Market capitalisation for LON:CAPC is £2,255,349,790 GBP.