Capital & Counties Properties PLC 11% Potential Upside Indicated by Liberum Capital

Capital & Counties Properties PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CAPC) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at Liberum Capital. Capital & Counties Properties PLC are listed in the Financials sector within UK Main Market. Liberum Capital have set their target price at 280 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst now believes there is a potential upside of 11.0% from the opening price of 252.3 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 6.1 points and decreased 9.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the stock price is 275 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 181.4 GBX.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 50 day moving average of 258.44 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 234.65. There are currently 307,417,537 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,295,425. Market capitalisation for LON:CAPC is £2,149,416,746 GBP.