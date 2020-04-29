Capita PLC 5.4% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Capita PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CPI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Capita PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 35 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -5.4% from the opening price of 37 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4 points and decreased 115.05 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 185.25 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 19.84 GBX.

Capita PLC has a 50 day moving average of 65.98 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 131.73. There are currently 1,668,883,343 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 25,392,050. Market capitalisation for LON:CPI is £633,973,731 GBP.

