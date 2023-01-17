Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Capita PLC 32.5% potential upside indicated by Barclays

Broker Ratings

Capita PLC with ticker (LON:CPI) now has a potential upside of 32.5% according to Barclays.



Barclays set a target price of 40 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Capita PLC share price of 27 GBX at opening today (17/01/2023) indicates a potential upside of 32.5%. Trading has ranged between 20 (52 week low) and 39 (52 week high) with an average of 3,237,787 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £462,501,350.

Capita PLC is a consulting, transformation, and digital services business. The Company is engaged in delivering solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments, and citizens. It operates in three divisions Public Service, Experience and Portfolio in United Kingdom (UK), Europe, India, and South Africa. The Public Service division is a supplier of business process services (BPS) and technology services to the UK Government. The Public Service division verticals include education and learning; local public services; health and welfare; defense, security, and fire; justice, central government, and transport. The Experience division is engaged in designing, transforming, and delivering customer experience business with a blue-chip client base of customer service. The Experience division verticals include telecoms, media and technology, multi-industry, and financial services. Its Portfolio division consists of non-core businesses.



