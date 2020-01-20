Capita PLC 17.2% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Capita PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CPI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at UBS. Capita PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 140 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a downside of -17.2% from today’s opening price of 169 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 4.6 points and decreased 4.9 points respectively. The 1 year high stock price is 185.25 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 98.66 GBX.

Capita PLC has a 50 day moving average of 166.23 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 139.38. There are currently 1,668,696,954 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,433,542. Market capitalisation for LON:CPI is £2,798,404,740 GBP.