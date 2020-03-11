Capita PLC 16.1% Potential Upside Indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Capita PLC with EPIC/TICKER (LON:CPI) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SECTOR PERFORMER’ this morning by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. Capita PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. RBC Capital Markets have set their target price at 60 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 16.1% from the opening price of 51.66 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 98.64 points and decreased 104.69 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 185.25 GBX while the 52 week low for the stock is 46.97 GBX.

Capita PLC has a 50 day moving average of 150.18 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 143.44. There are currently 1,668,696,954 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,636,454. Market capitalisation for LON:CPI is £823,168,237 GBP.

