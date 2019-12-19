Capita PLC 10.8% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Capita PLC using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:CPI) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Capita PLC are listed in the Industrials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set their target price at 155 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.8% from today’s opening price of 173.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 13.25 points and increased 32.5 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 185.25 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 98.66 GBX.

Capita PLC has a 50 day moving average of 164.63 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 134.79. There are currently 1,668,696,954 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,349,497. Market capitalisation for LON:CPI is £2,837,619,221 GBP.