Cantel Medical Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.0% Upside

Cantel Medical Corp. with ticker code (CMD) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 65 and 51 calculating the mean target price we have 60.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.27 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.0%. The day 50 moving average is 51.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 42.85. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,119m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cantelmedical.com

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company’s Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services. Its Life Sciences segment provides dialysis water purification and bicarbonate mixing systems; hollow fiber filters, and other filtration and separation products; liquid disinfectants and cold sterilization products; dry fog products; room temperature sterilization equipment and services; and clean-room certification and decontamination services for the dialysis and other healthcare, research laboratories, food and beverage, and commercial industrial customers. The company’s Dental segment offers biological indicators, chemical integrators, sterilization pouches, towels, bibs, tray liners, sponges, nitrous oxide/oxygen sedation equipment and related single-use disposable nasal masks, face masks, and shields. It also provides hand sanitizers, germicidal wipes, disinfectants, surface disinfectants, waterline treatment products, amalgam separators, saliva ejectors, evacuator tips, plastic cups, prophy angles, and prophy paste. The company’s Dialysis segment provides hemodialysis concentrates and other ancillary supplies; medical device reprocessing systems; and sterilants and disinfectants. The company sells its products through its direct distribution network in the United States; and directly or under various third-party distribution agreements internationally. Cantel Medical Corp. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Little Falls, New Jersey.

