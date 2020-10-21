Canon – Consensus Indicates Potential -15.5% Downside

Canon with ticker code (CAJ) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13.33 and 13.33 and has a mean target at 13.33. With the stocks previous close at 15.77 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -15.5%. The 50 day MA is 16.41 while the 200 day moving average is 18.9. The company has a market cap of $16,056m. Company Website: http://global.canon

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment offers office MFDs, printers, and copying machines for personal and office use; production print products for print professionals; and laser multifunction and laser printers, digital continuous feed presses, digital sheet-fed presses, wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment provides interchangeable-lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, large format inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, and calculators. The Medical System Business Unit segment offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography systems, magnetic resonance imaging systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, and ophthalmic equipment. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment provides semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, network cameras, digital camcorders, digital cinema cameras, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, micromotors, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services; and supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products under the Canon brand through subsidiaries or independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users globally. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn