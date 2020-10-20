Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential -.4% Downside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 353.81 and 277.07 with a mean TP of 323.66. With the stocks previous close at 325.09 this would imply there is a potential downside of -.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 304.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 267.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $43,561m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cpr.ca

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 12,700 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn