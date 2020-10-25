Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.9% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 355.28 and 278.22 calculating the average target price we see 325. Now with the previous closing price of 315.85 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 307.18 and the 200 day moving average is 269.51. The market cap for the company is $42,323m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cpr.ca

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 12,700 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

