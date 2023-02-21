Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite found using ticker (CP) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 119.24 and 77.17 calculating the average target price we see 89.09. With the stocks previous close at 78.36 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 77.6 and the 200 day MA is 74.87. The company has a market capitalisation of $72,220m. Company Website: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $82,109m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.