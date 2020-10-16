Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite found using ticker (CP) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 354.58 and 277.68 calculating the average target price we see 324.37. Now with the previous closing price of 324.78 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 302.9 and the 200 day moving average is 264.76. The market cap for the company is $44,181m. Find out more information at: http://www.cpr.ca

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 12,700 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn