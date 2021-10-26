Twitter
Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.2% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91.6 and 76.6 and has a mean target at 83.13. Given that the stocks previous close was at 76.13 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.2%. The day 50 moving average is 68.89 and the 200 day moving average is 73.87. The market capitalisation for the company is $50,761m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cpr.ca

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

