Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite found using ticker (CP) have now 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91.6 and 76.6 with a mean TP of 83.13. With the stocks previous close at 77.11 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 73.61 and the 200 moving average now moves to 73.96. The market cap for the company is $72,326m. Find out more information at: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $77,973m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.