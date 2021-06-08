Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) now have 19 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 107.6 and 80.7 with a mean TP of 87.36. Given that the stocks previous close was at 81.08 this would imply there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The 50 day MA is 77.82 and the 200 moving average now moves to 72.72. The market capitalisation for the company is $53,321m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cpr.ca

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.