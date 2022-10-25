Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) now have 18 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 91.6 and 76.6 with the average target price sitting at 83.13. With the stocks previous close at 70.86 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 17.3%. The day 50 moving average is 74 and the 200 day moving average is 74.05. The company has a market capitalisation of $66,264m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $77,738m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.