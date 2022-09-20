Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.6% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite found using ticker (CP) now have 18 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 91.6 and 76.6 and has a mean target at 83.13. With the stocks previous close at 73.2 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 13.6%. The day 50 moving average is 76.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.33. The market capitalisation for the company is $69,255m. Find out more information at: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $78,650m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.