Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120.32 and 70.73 calculating the mean target price we have 84.99. Now with the previous closing price of 75.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 76.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 74.81. The company has a market cap of $69,378m. Company Website: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $78,192m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.