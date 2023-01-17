Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.9% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite found using ticker (CP) now have 23 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 120.21 and 71.65 calculating the mean target price we have 86.46. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 77.53 and the 200 day moving average is 74.6. The market cap for the company is $73,582m. Company Website: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $81,636m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.