Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.5% Upside

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) have now 23 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 120.21 and 71.36 calculating the average target price we see 85.7. Now with the previous closing price of 77.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.5%. The day 50 moving average is 77.24 and the 200 day MA is 74.7. The market cap for the company is $72,280m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $79,897m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.