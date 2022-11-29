Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite – Consensus Indicates Potential -.1% Downside

Broker Ratings

Canadian Pacific Railway Limite with ticker code (CP) have now 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 94 and 71.62 calculating the average target price we see 81.38. With the stocks previous close at 81.46 this indicates there is a potential downside of -.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 72.88 while the 200 day moving average is 74.33. The company has a market cap of $74,810m. Find out more information at: https://www.cpr.ca

The potential market cap would be $74,736m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers. The company offers rail and intermodal transportation services through a network of approximately 13,000 miles serving business centers in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada; and the United States Northeast and Midwest regions. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

