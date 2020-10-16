Canadian Natural Resources Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 126.8% Upside

Canadian Natural Resources Limi found using ticker (CNQ) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49.86 and 33.5 calculating the average target price we see 40.74. Now with the previous closing price of 17.96 this indicates there is a potential upside of 126.8%. The 50 day MA is 17.73 while the 200 day moving average is 17.35. The company has a market cap of $21,011m. Company Website: http://www.cnrl.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2019, the company had gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 9,917 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 12,651 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,460 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,607 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn