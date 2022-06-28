Canadian Natural Resources Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 39.9% Upside

Canadian Natural Resources Limi with ticker code (CNQ) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 89.16 and 45.74 calculating the mean target price we have 70.69. Given that the stocks previous close was at 50.52 this would imply there is a potential upside of 39.9%. The 50 day MA is 62.23 and the 200 day moving average is 51.11. The company has a market cap of $61,584m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cnrl.com

The potential market cap would be $86,171m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.