Canadian Natural Resources Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.1% Upside

Canadian Natural Resources Limi found using ticker (CNQ) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49.86 and 33.5 calculating the average target price we see 40.74. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.84 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.1%. The day 50 moving average is 30.67 and the 200 day moving average is 24.61. The market capitalisation for the company is $36,132m. Visit the company website at: http://www.cnrl.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.