Canadian Natural Resources Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.4% Upside

Canadian Natural Resources Limi with ticker code (CNQ) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The target price ranges between 53.36 and 34.78 calculating the mean target price we have 43.81. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.23 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.27 while the 200 day moving average is 33.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $42,493m. Company Website: http://www.cnrl.com

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 9,465 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 15,922 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.