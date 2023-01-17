Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Canadian Natural Resources Limi – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.3% Upside

Canadian Natural Resources Limi found using ticker (CNQ) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 78.37 and 56.72 with the average target price sitting at 66.79. With the stocks previous close at 56.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 17.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 57.26 and the 200 day moving average is 56.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $63,562m. Find out more information at: https://www.cnrl.com

The potential market cap would be $74,557m based on the market concensus.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

