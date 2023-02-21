Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) have now 25 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 173.9 and 112.78 and has a mean target at 128.92. Given that the stocks previous close was at 117.44 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 120.99 while the 200 day moving average is 118.14. The market cap for the company is $78,505m. Find out more information at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $86,179m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers. It also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited and temperature controlled cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. In addition, it serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, and consumer goods applications. Further, the company operates a network of 20,000 route miles of track and shipping Canada and the United States. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

