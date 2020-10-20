Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.8% Downside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) now have 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 117.59 and 80.73 with the average target price sitting at 107.58. With the stocks previous close at 111.8 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.8%. The day 50 moving average is 106.85 while the 200 day moving average is 93.79. The market cap for the company is $78,627m. Company Website: http://www.cn.ca

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track in Canada and mid-America ranging from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to the Gulf of Mexico. The company also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and other specialized services; and supply chain services, which include transloading and distribution, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, marine shipping, and private car storage services, as well as operates logistics parks. It serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), as well as the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth/Superior, and Jackson with connections to various points in North America. Canadian National Railway Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn