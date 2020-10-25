Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.3% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 118.08 and 81.06 with a mean TP of 108.03. With the stocks previous close at 104.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 3.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 107.18 and the 200 day moving average is 94.49. The company has a market capitalisation of $74,573m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cn.ca

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track in Canada and mid-America ranging from the Atlantic and Pacific oceans to the Gulf of Mexico. The company also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door, import and export dray, interline, and other specialized services; and supply chain services, which include transloading and distribution, customs brokerage, freight forwarding, marine shipping, and private car storage services, as well as operates logistics parks. It serves the cities and ports of Vancouver, Prince Rupert, Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile (Alabama), as well as the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth/Superior, and Jackson with connections to various points in North America. Canadian National Railway Company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

