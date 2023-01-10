Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.2% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) have now 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 180.32 and 108.19 and has a mean target at 131.1. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.32 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.2%. The day 50 moving average is 122.42 and the 200 day moving average is 119.09. The market capitalisation for the company is $83,436m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $89,425m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.