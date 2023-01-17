Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.0% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) now have 25 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 179.97 and 113.45 and has a mean target at 131.7. Now with the previous closing price of 123.13 this indicates there is a potential upside of 7.0%. The 50 day MA is 122.77 while the 200 day moving average is 118.83. The market capitalisation for the company is $83,849m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $89,685m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.