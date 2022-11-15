Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.3% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) have now 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 144.71 and 110.06 calculating the average target price we see 127.39. Now with the previous closing price of 122.19 this indicates there is a potential upside of 4.3%. The day 50 moving average is 115.26 and the 200 moving average now moves to 119.35. The company has a market capitalisation of $82,531m. Company Website: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $86,043m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.