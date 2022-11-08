Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 4.1% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa found using ticker (CNI) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 142.19 and 108.18 and has a mean target at 124.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 119.24 this would imply there is a potential upside of 4.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 115.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 119.34. The market capitalisation for the company is $81,450m. Company Website: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $84,824m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.