Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.9% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 142.19 and 108.18 with a mean TP of 124.18. Now with the previous closing price of 109.96 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 12.9%. The day 50 moving average is 118.9 and the 200 day moving average is 123. The market capitalisation for the company is $75,032m. Company Website: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $84,735m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.