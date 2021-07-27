Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Canadian National Railway Compa found using ticker (CNI) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137.91 and 89.96 calculating the average target price we see 118.79. With the stocks previous close at 105.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 106.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 109.99. The company has a market cap of $74,308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cn.ca

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. The company operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. It also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.