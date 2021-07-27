Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa found using ticker (CNI) have now 21 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 137.91 and 89.96 calculating the average target price we see 118.79. With the stocks previous close at 105.89 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 12.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 106.39 and the 200 moving average now moves to 109.99. The company has a market cap of $74,308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.cn.ca

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. The company operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. It also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.