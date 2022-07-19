Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.2% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) have now 22 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 142.19 and 108.18 calculating the mean target price we have 124.18. With the stocks previous close at 111.66 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.2%. The 50 day MA is 112.32 while the 200 day moving average is 122.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $77,234m. Find out more information at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $85,894m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.