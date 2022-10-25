Twitter Linkedin Facebook

Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

Broker Ratings

Canadian National Railway Compa found using ticker (CNI) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 142.19 and 108.18 calculating the mean target price we have 124.18. Now with the previous closing price of 112.82 this would imply there is a potential upside of 10.1%. The 50 day MA is 116.96 and the 200 day MA is 119.61. The company has a market cap of $77,369m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $85,159m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

