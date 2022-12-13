Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential .5% Upside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) now have 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 149.14 and 107.38 calculating the average target price we see 125.2. Given that the stocks previous close was at 124.56 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .5%. The 50 day MA is 119.03 and the 200 day MA is 119.57. The market capitalisation for the company is $86,450m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $86,894m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.