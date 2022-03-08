Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.2% Downside

Canadian National Railway Compa found using ticker (CNI) now have 22 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 142.19 and 108.18 calculating the average target price we see 124.18. With the stocks previous close at 126.92 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 122.65 while the 200 day moving average is 118. The company has a market capitalisation of $88,738m. Find out more information at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $86,823m based on the market concensus.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.