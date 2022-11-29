Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.5% Downside

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) have now 24 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 141.44 and 107.57 with a mean TP of 125.72. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.67 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.5%. The 50 day MA is 115.99 and the 200 moving average now moves to 119.42. The market cap for the company is $85,429m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $84,124m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company’s portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of 19,500 route miles of track spanning Canada and the United States. The company also provides vessels and docks, transloading and distribution, automotive logistics, and freight forwarding and transportation management services. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.