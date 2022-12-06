Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus Indicates Potential -1.3% Downside

Canadian National Railway Compa found using ticker (CNI) now have 24 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 149.27 and 107.47 with the average target price sitting at 126.15. Given that the stocks previous close was at 127.83 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -1.3%. The day 50 moving average is 117.43 while the 200 day moving average is 119.5. The company has a market cap of $86,029m. Visit the company website at: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $84,899m based on the market concensus.