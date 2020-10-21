Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.2% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 102.97 and 94.97 with the average target price sitting at 98.97. With the stocks previous close at 76.61 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.2%. The 50 day MA is 77.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to 68.86. The company has a market cap of $33,881m. Find out more information at: http://www.cibc.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

