Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 28.1% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme found using ticker (CM) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 102.97 and 94.97 with a mean TP of 98.97. Given that the stocks previous close was at 77.26 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 28.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 76.7 and the 200 day moving average is 69.35. The market cap for the company is $34,790m. Find out more information at: http://www.cibc.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. It offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, investing and wealth, specialty, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. The company serves its customers through its banking centers, as well as direct, mobile, and remote channels. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

