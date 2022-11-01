Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme – Consensus Indicates Potential 24.5% Upside

Canadian Imperial Bank of Comme with ticker code (CM) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57.01 and 55.76 with the average target price sitting at 56.39. With the stocks previous close at 45.29 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 24.5%. The day 50 moving average is 45.86 and the 200 moving average now moves to 53.84. The company has a market capitalisation of $41,129m. Find out more information at: https://www.cibc.com

The potential market cap would be $51,209m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets. The company offers chequing, savings, and business accounts; mortgages; loans, lines of credit, student lines of credit, and business and agriculture loans; investment and insurance services; and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection services. It also provides day-to-day banking, borrowing and credit, specialty, investing and wealth, and international services; correspondent banking and online foreign exchange services; and cash management services. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.